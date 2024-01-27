JK Student Held For Social Media Comments On Babri Masjid, Ram Temple | Pixabay/ Representative Image

Poonch: A student from Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district was on Friday booked by the Rajasthan's Chittorgarh police for making comments related to the demolished Babri Masjid and the construction of the Ram temple on the mosque site.



The student, Sohrab Qayoom, pursuing bachelors of Pharmacy at Mewar University, Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, was held on charges of disobedience of orders to disperse in a group, promoting enmity between different groups based on various factors, deliberately outraging religious feelings, and making statements with the intent to incite violence or offenses between different classes or communities.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association vehemently condemned the actions of Qayoom. The National Convenor of the Association, Nasir Khuehami, said that the student is currently enrolled in the B Pharmacy course at Mewar University under the Indian Army's Special Scholarship Scheme.



This scheme was launched as part of Operation Sadbhavana with the goal of providing educational opportunities to underprivileged students.



Such behavior is not only unacceptable but also undermines the principles of coexistence in our diverse and democratic nation. While not seeking to justify his actions, the Association believes that the charges brought against him could have severe consequences for his academic and future prospects. The Association unequivocally condemns the student's actions and urges all Kashmiri students to refrain from writing provocative content on social media that could add fuel to the fire.



Khuehami requested Home Minister Amit Shah and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bajanlal Sharma to consider Qayoom's case on humanitarian grounds, both letters are in the possession of Free Press Journal.



"The charges and FIR against him could ruin his future, and the Association believes that providing an opportunity for rehabilitation is essential for the youth's growth and development," he said.