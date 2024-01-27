 JK Student Held For Social Media Comments On Babri Masjid, Ram Temple
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJK Student Held For Social Media Comments On Babri Masjid, Ram Temple

JK Student Held For Social Media Comments On Babri Masjid, Ram Temple

JKSA condemns remarks; writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajasthan Chief Minister to drop charges

Umar KhurshidUpdated: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
JK Student Held For Social Media Comments On Babri Masjid, Ram Temple | Pixabay/ Representative Image

Poonch: A student from Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district was on Friday booked by the Rajasthan's Chittorgarh police for making comments related to the demolished Babri Masjid and the construction of the Ram temple on the mosque site.

The student, Sohrab Qayoom, pursuing bachelors of Pharmacy at Mewar University, Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, was held on charges of disobedience of orders to disperse in a group, promoting enmity between different groups based on various factors, deliberately outraging religious feelings, and making statements with the intent to incite violence or offenses between different classes or communities.

Read Also
Bhopal: Minor Among Two Held For Duping Class 10, 12 Students
article-image

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association vehemently condemned the actions of Qayoom. The National Convenor of the Association, Nasir Khuehami, said that the student is currently enrolled in the B Pharmacy course at Mewar University under the Indian Army's Special Scholarship Scheme.

This scheme was launched as part of Operation Sadbhavana with the goal of providing educational opportunities to underprivileged students.

Such behavior is not only unacceptable but also undermines the principles of coexistence in our diverse and democratic nation. While not seeking to justify his actions, the Association believes that the charges brought against him could have severe consequences for his academic and future prospects. The Association unequivocally condemns the student's actions and urges all Kashmiri students to refrain from writing provocative content on social media that could add fuel to the fire.

Khuehami requested Home Minister Amit Shah and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bajanlal Sharma to consider Qayoom's case on humanitarian grounds, both letters are in the possession of Free Press Journal.

"The charges and FIR against him could ruin his future, and the Association believes that providing an opportunity for rehabilitation is essential for the youth's growth and development," he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jetking Infotrain And FPT University Launch Diploma Course In Chip Design, Know Fees, Centres,...

Jetking Infotrain And FPT University Launch Diploma Course In Chip Design, Know Fees, Centres,...

Uttarakhand Madrasas: Lord Ram's Story Integrated Into Syllabus from March 2024

Uttarakhand Madrasas: Lord Ram's Story Integrated Into Syllabus from March 2024

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 Preparations

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 Preparations

Maharashtra Board Exams 2024: Introduces Revise Timing For SSC And HSC

Maharashtra Board Exams 2024: Introduces Revise Timing For SSC And HSC

Bihar Governor Announces Commitment To Provide 10 Lakh Government Jobs

Bihar Governor Announces Commitment To Provide 10 Lakh Government Jobs