 Jharkhand to get digital skills university soon: CM Soren
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJharkhand to get digital skills university soon: CM Soren

Jharkhand to get digital skills university soon: CM Soren

Addressing the students at the 2nd Convocation of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Ranchi, Soren said that the university would come up at cost of about Rs 300- 400 crore.

PTIUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 07:57 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren | File photo

Ranchi: Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday announced that a Digital Skills University will be opened in the state where job-oriented education will be provided to the less educated youth.

Addressing the students at the 2nd Convocation of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Ranchi, Soren said that the university would come up at cost of about Rs 300- 400 crore.

Read Also
Viral Video: 'Jeet aur haar ka mazza...Tribal sings song to motivate students amid MP Board Class...
article-image

”We have been conducting skill development programmes. Recently, government has decided to open a digital skills university in a bid to provide technical education to the less educated youth so that they could be provided jobs,” Soren said. The CM said, ”This is the age of technology. There has been expansion in the field of education in which institutes like IIT-ISM, BIT Mesra, IIM, XLRI and NIT were opened.

In the same way, IIIT was also opened in Ranchi. He said that youth from Jharkhand have created their own niche in the field of education in the country and abroad.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand to get digital skills university soon: CM Soren

Jharkhand to get digital skills university soon: CM Soren

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: check zone wise passing percent

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: check zone wise passing percent

West Bengal class 12th result: Mother outshines son by 40 marks, both appeared for same exam

West Bengal class 12th result: Mother outshines son by 40 marks, both appeared for same exam

Maharashtra HSC result 2023: Girls call the shots though Mumbai dawdles at 88.13 %

Maharashtra HSC result 2023: Girls call the shots though Mumbai dawdles at 88.13 %

Maharashtra: Combat Army Aviation Training School holds combined passing out parade

Maharashtra: Combat Army Aviation Training School holds combined passing out parade