Viral Video: 'Jeet aur haar ka mazza...Tribal sings song to motivate students amid MP Board Class 10th, 12th results

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Amid heat of Class 10th and 12th results declared by MP Board, DSP Gwalior Santosh Patel has shared a video of a tribal singing a song that teaches 'Victory or Defeat is just a phase of life and it shall pass'!

It is usually seen that students take way too much pressure if they receive lesser marks than their peers. There are several reports of suicides especially during the result season. So, to motivate students that it is just a temporary phase and such extreme steps must be avoided, DSP Patel has shared a video of a tribal's song which, later, went viral on social media

Interestingly, the tribal himself lacks academic qualification but owns the zeal to live life happily.

He sings...

“Jeet aur haar ka maza lijiye, thode aur intezzar ka maza lijiye.

Fail aur pass ka maza lijiye, har ek ehsaas ka maza lijiye.”

DSP Santosh Patel writes...“Bow down before board results as you worked hard for years and results reflect our dedication and our parents support. While everyone praises the toppers, those who failed are left alone. But a tribal Vinod, who never had an experience of writing exams and receiving results, is motivating students to accept and enjoy each phase of life.”

“There’s no needs for students scoring less marks to lose hope, they can still work hard and win in life. There’s no need to take wrong steps, as they have failed just an exam and not their lives. Exams will keep passing. Failure becomes winner one day if he keeps smiling throughout. And congratulations to those who brought laurels to the district and their parents.” – DSP concluded.

