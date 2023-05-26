 Madhya Pradesh: Rehli girl bags 8th position in MP board Class 12 exams 2023
Deeksha Khare from Rehli block bagged the 8th spot and aspires to become an IAS officer

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 08:15 AM IST
Representational pic

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Deeksha Khare, a resident of Rehli development block of Sagar, bagged the eighth position in MP board Class 12 exams 2023, the results of which were declared on Thursday, official sources said. Khare secured a total of 472 marks of 500 in the Commerce stream, to capture the eighth spot, and is a student of Saraswati Shishu Mandir school in Sagar.

Shedding light on the reason behind her splendid performance, Khare said that she worked hard consistently and maintained regular distance from social media platforms, owing to which she ended up securing a spectacular score. Adding to the statements, Khare said that in the bygone year, her father had passed away, while her mother is a home-maker, who looks after her. She further said that she has an elder sister, who is a teacher, as well as an elder brother, who is a contractor.

