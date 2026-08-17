Jharkhand Govt Accepts JPSC-JSSC Aspirants’ Demands, Scraps JCCCGL Recruitment | Videos | ANI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday announced that the state Cabinet has decided to revoke the Jharkhand Combined Competitive Graduate Level (JCCCGL) process and cancel all activities associated with TDPL, including examinations, results and candidate selections.

Addressing the issue, Soren said the government had decided to take action covering every aspect of the process, including examinations conducted by TDPL, results published, candidates selected and those who participated in the recruitment exercise.

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The Chief Minister further said that an investigation would be conducted into mistakes and irregularities dating back to 2014.

Soren also said that the state government would examine changes made by the Centre to the MMDR Act, in the context of the broader issue.

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He added that the government would soon discuss the amendments and, if required, could convene a special session of the state legislature to deliberate on the matter.

Aspirants Get Emotional

The decisions to cancel all the exams triggered emotional scenes among aspirants in Ranchi, with several candidates expressing satisfaction over the acceptance of their demands.

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The developments come amid sustained concerns among candidates regarding the conduct and credibility of recruitment examinations in the state. Aspirants had been seeking action from the government and authorities over issues affecting the examination process.

The government's decision marks a significant development for JPSC-JSSC aspirants, who had been pressing for their demands to be addressed. The emotional celebrations in Ranchi reflected the relief among candidates following the announcement.