JSSC-CGL Exam Cancellation: Student Leader Devendra Nath Mahato Reacts, Says 'Ready To Cooperate With Govt' | VIDEO | X | ANI

Ranchi witnessed a major development for JPSC-JSSC aspirants after the Jharkhand government announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and all exams conducted on behalf of TDPL.

Reacting to the announcement, student leader Devendra Nath Mahato said that the students would support the investigation but would continue to demand reforms to prevent paper leaks and irregularities in the future.

Mahato said the students are ready to cooperate with the government but want a system that can prevent similar problems in the future.

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Devendra Nath Mahato said, "We, the students, will continue to support this investigation and the effort to eradicate this corrupt system at its very roots, and we will persist in our struggle regarding the ongoing reform process... If our issues are resolved and our demands met, why would we need to hold further protests?"

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He also said, "We are currently awaiting an official notice. In my life, I have seen many instances where CBI or CID investigations were ordered and then cancelled. We need a system where the government guarantees that paper leaks and irregularities will never happen again in the future; we need a guarantee of such a system... We will cooperate with the government in this endeavor, and we expect the government to continue its support in the same manner..."

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Students Await Official Notice

Mahato also made it clear that the students are currently waiting for an official notice confirming the government's decisions.

He said the students would have no reason to continue protesting if their issues were resolved and their demands were accepted.

However, he stressed that merely ordering an investigation would not be enough. According to Mahato, the government needs to create a system that ensures paper leaks and other irregularities do not happen again.

Government Cancels JSSC-CGL And TDPL exams

The Jharkhand government has announced the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination along with all examinations conducted on behalf of TDPL.

The decision has brought relief to protesting aspirants, who have been demanding action over alleged irregularities in the examination process.

The students are now waiting for the official notification and further steps from the state government.