Who Is Shubhra Shetty? Know About Anurag Kashyap's Longtime Girlfriend, Their Age Gap & Love Story

Shubhra Shetty has largely stayed away from the media despite being in a long-term relationship with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap . The couple has been together for nearly 11 years, but they have mostly kept their personal life private. Recently, however, the Gangs Of Wasseypur director opened up about their relationship, their 20-year age gap and the challenges they faced in the early years.

In a joint interview with Janice Sequeira, Anurag and Shubhra spoke about how their relationship evolved over the years. They also discussed their decision to stay away from public attention initially and how their age difference affected their relationship.

Who Is Shubhra Shetty?

Shubhra is Anurag Kashyap's longtime partner and has maintained a relatively private life despite her association with the well-known filmmaker. According to The Indian Express, she is in her 30s and has generally stayed away from mainstream media attention.

She has reportedly worked as an assistant director with Phantom Films.

Shubhra came into the public eye after Anurag shared pictures with her on Instagram nearly a decade ago.

Before their relationship became public, the couple consciously tried to keep their romance private. Shubhra recalled that they would attend parties and other events together but did not want their relationship to become a topic of discussion. However, their efforts to maintain privacy eventually came to an end when a journalist reported about their relationship.

Shubhra Shetty's Relationship With Anurag Kashyap

Anurag and Shubhra have an age difference of around 20 to 21 years. Shubhra was around 20 when she began dating the filmmaker, who was considerably older and had already been married twice and had a child.

Naturally, her parents had concerns about the relationship. Shubhra acknowledged that their reaction was understandable given the age difference and Anurag's past. However, they eventually accepted the couple's decision to be together.

The couple has now built a life together and currently lives in Bengaluru after Anurag moved away from Mumbai.

How Did the 20-Year Age Gap Affect Their Relationship?

During their recent conversation, Anurag admitted that he was initially conscious of the age difference. The filmmaker said that his concerns became so strong at one point that he tried to distance himself from Shubhra.

He said, "We've had our share of troubles. Shaming nahi, but self-conscious. At one point, I had become so conscious that I tried to push her away. Her face doesn't look her age. So, the more I grow old and she kept looking the same, that's why I was so conscious."

Shubhra, meanwhile, explained that Anurag's greater life experience influenced the way he approached their relationship. According to her, he wanted her to experience life independently rather than making major decisions without exploring the world around her.

She revealed, "Because he had seen life and I had not, he was adamant that I go out and if I have to find my way back to him, I would."

Shubhra also recalled that Anurag was more certain about his feelings in the beginning. She said that he was the first to express his love but did not pressure her to immediately make a decision. Instead, he gave her time to understand what she wanted from life.

The filmmaker and Shubhra eventually grew closer through their shared interests. Anurag has spoken about their common love for books, films and film festivals, which became an important part of their relationship.

He also noted that Shubhra had attended more film festivals than he had.

Looking back, Anurag said he eventually became certain that Shubhra was the person he wanted to spend his life with. He recalled a period when she accompanied him throughout an entire film shoot, an experience that helped him recognise the depth of his feelings.

Anurag Kashyap's Latest Film

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anurag Kashyap recently returned to the director's chair with Bandar, starring Bobby Deol. The film was released in India on June 5, 2026, after premiering at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.