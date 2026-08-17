JPSC-JSSC Aspirants Get Emotional On Camera After Hemant Soren Govt In Jharkhand Accept Their Demands; VIDEO

JPSC-JSSC Aspirants Get Emotional On Camera After Hemant Soren Govt In Jharkhan Accept Their Demands; VIDEO | X | ANI

A wave of emotion swept through Ranchi as JPSC-JSSC aspirants celebrated after the Jharkhand government accepted their demands. Videos are circulating from the protest site in Ranchi after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accepted their demands on Monday.

Several students were seen getting emotional on camera as they reacted to the government's decision. For many aspirants, the announcement came after a long wait and protests over issues linked to the examination process.

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JSSC-CGL Exam Cancelled

The Jharkhand government has decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, "Today, the Cabinet decided to cancel the JSSC-CGL examinations as well. Furthermore, a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted into all errors—minor or major—that have occurred since 2014. We will also soon convene to discuss the amendments made to the MMDR Act by the Central Government; if necessary, we may even call a special session to deliberate on this specific issue..."

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The decision brought relief to the protesting aspirants who had been demanding action over the examination process.

Government Cancels All TDPL-Related Activities

The government has also decided to cancel all activities linked to TDPL, including the examinations conducted by the organisation.

Soren said, "Addressing all aspects of the issue, we have decided to cancel everything associated with TDPL—including the examinations conducted, the results published, the candidates selected or who participated, and all other activities carried out by TDPL."

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The decision covers the examinations, results, selected candidates, participating candidates and other activities carried out by TDPL.

Students Break Down After Announcement

As news of the government's decision reached the aspirants, several students were seen breaking down in tears and hugging each other.

The emotional visuals captured the reaction of students who had been waiting for action over the examination-related issues.

For the JPSC-JSSC aspirants, the government's decision marked a major moment in their ongoing fight for action and accountability.