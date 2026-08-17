'Meet Protesting Students': Rahul Gandhi Urges Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Personally Intervene As JPSC-JSSC Exam Protest Enters Day 24 |

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, on Monday wrote to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, urging him to personally meet with representatives of the protesting students and take appropriate action towards the resolution of this issue.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This came as the protest over irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) entered its 24th day on Monday.

A fourth round of talks between government representatives and the protesting students is scheduled for Monday. The future direction of the movement will become clear only after the dialogue between the government and the students.

In his letter to the CM, LoP Gandhi said, "The Congress party believes that the right to peaceful protest as enshrined in the Constitution of India is one of the central pillars of our democracy. We have, therefore, offered our full support to students protesting paper leaks and irregularities in the education system over the last few months."

"It is also our belief that the Indian education system has been captured by the RSS and BJP and transformed into a tool for the exploitation and oppression of students. It is no longer the robust knowledge system that it used to be a decade ago," he added.

Referring to the protest at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where students are peacefully protesting for their demands, LoP Gandhi said, "I appreciate that the Jharkhand government has begun a dialogue with them through a committee instituted by you. I believe that there is also agreement on several demands raised by the students."

Also Watch:

However, he mentioned that as the protests continue, some students remain on an indefinite hunger strike, adding, "I am writing to suggest that you personally meet with representatives of the protesting students. This will help reinforce the government's commitment to resolve their remaining concerns."

"The youth of India is its future. We owe them our solidarity and support at this moment of crisis. Please do your utmost to hear them out and take appropriate action towards the resolution of this issue," the LoP added.

Gathered in large numbers at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, students have been continuously demonstrating to press for their demands over strict action against examination irregularities. They have also called for a siege of the Chief Minister's residence on August 20.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)