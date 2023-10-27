Jharkhand Board 10th Exam 2025 : Registration for JAC Class 10 Exam Ends Tomorrow

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is in the final stages of the registration process for the Jharkhand Board 10th Exam 2025, with the deadline set for October 28, 2023. This registration process is primarily conducted by schools through the official JAC website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. It encompasses candidates who are slated to appear for the Class 10 board examination in 2025 and those who are preparing for the Class 9 examination in 2024.

According to the official notice, schools will facilitate the online registration for students through the council's website, where comprehensive guidelines and fee information are made available. The responsibility for filling out the registration and examination application form rests with the school head. These forms are completed in accordance with the List of Student (LoS) maintained by the school, and any discrepancies or inaccuracies will be attributed to the school head and the nodal officer.

For those who may require more time, there is an opportunity for late registration with fees. The late registration window is open from November 1 to November 10, 2023. However, the last day to pay the fees is October 31, 2023. For those opting for late registration, the deadline for the payment of the late fees is November 14, 2023.

For more detailed and specific information, candidates and schools can access the official website of JAC, where they will find the necessary details and instructions to complete the registration process effectively.

