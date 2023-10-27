BSEH Introduces Two Mathematics Papers For 10th Board Exam 2023: Basic And Standard Mathematics

Representative Image | Pixabay

The Board of School Education, Haryana, has introduced two options for the Mathematics exam in the BSEH 10th Board Exam 2023. Students preparing for the Class 10 board examination this year can choose between Basic Mathematics and Standard Mathematics papers. The question paper design and curriculum for the Mathematics subject can be accessed on the official board website at bseh.org.in.

The decision to offer two options in mathematics was made with consideration for the subject's difficulty level and students' interests, as stated by Board Chairman Dr. V.P. Yadav and Board Secretary Ms. Jyoti Mittal, H.P.

However, students who choose the Basic Mathematics option in the Class 10 board exam will not be eligible to continue with mathematics in Class 11. They will need to reappear for the standard mathematics exam in July 2024 to pursue mathematics in their 11th grade. Students selecting the standard math paper have the option to continue with it in Class 11 as well.

The registration process for both Class 10 and 12 began on October 24 and will conclude on November 14, 2023. The Secondary and Senior Secondary Board examinations are scheduled for March 2024. For additional details, candidates can refer to the official BSEH website.