 JEECUP Counselling 2024: Round 1 Cut-off Marks Announced, Check Cut-off Marks For Top Institutes
Candidates will be allowed to pay the online fee for seat acceptance cum counselling fee between July 26 and July 30.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh has announced the cut-off for the JEECUP round 1 counselling 2024. Candidates who participated in round 1 JEECUP counselling 2024 can check the institute-wise cut-off marks by visiting the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

How to Check the Cut-Off:

Candidates will need to select the institute, programme, and category to view the JEECUP counselling 2024 round 1 cut-off. The institute will declare the JEECUP round 2 seat allotment result tomorrow, July 25. Candidates will be allowed to pay the online fee for seat acceptance cum counselling fee between July 26 and July 30.

JEECUP 2024 Round 1 Cut-Off: Computer Science and Engineering:

The table below shows the opening and closing ranks for Computer Science and Engineering in various institutes for JEECUP 2024 round 1 counselling.

article-image

Candidates are advised to check the official website for further updates and detailed information.

