JEE Advanced Cut-Off 2024: Check Category-Wise Toppers & Qualifying Marks

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras declared the results of JEE Advanced 2024 today, June 9, 2024. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results on the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Along with the results, additional information was released, including the zone-by-zone toppers' list and the marks they achieved, the cut-off marks for various categories, and an all-India toppers' list.

Total number of students

This year, a substantial number of 1,80,200 candidates appeared for the examination, out of which 48,248 have successfully qualified to move forward to the counseling process for admissions into the IITs. The results announcement also included comprehensive details such as the zone-wise toppers' list, their respective scores, category-wise cut-off marks, and the all-India toppers' list.

The JEE Advanced 2024 exam was conducted for a total of 360 marks, with each subject—Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics—allocated 120 marks (60 in Paper 1 and 60 in Paper 2). To be eligible for the common rank list (CRL), candidates needed to secure at least 8.68% in each subject and 30.34% in aggregate.

JEE Advanced 2024: Category-wise cut-off marks

CRL: 8.68% in each subject, 30.34% in aggregate

OBC-NCL rank list: 7.8%, 27.30%

GEN-EWS rank list: 7.8%, 27.30%

SC rank list: 4.34%, 15.17%

ST rank list: 4.34%, 15.17%

Common-PwD rank list (CRL-PwD): 4.34%, 15.17%

OBC-NCL-PwD rank list: 4.34%, 15.17%

GEN-EWS-PwD rank list: 4.34%, 15.17%

SC-PwD rank list: 4.34%, 15.17%

ST-PwD rank list: 4.34%, 15.17%

Preparatory course (PC) rank list: 2.17%, 7.58%

JEE Advanced Result 2024: Check Category-Wise Toppers

1. OPEN (CRL): Ved Lahoti - IIT Delhi

2. GEN-EWS: Raghav Sharma - IIT Delhi

3. OBC-NCL: Matcha Balaaditya - IIT Bhubaneswar

4. SC: Bibaswan Biswas - IIT Bhubaneswar

5. ST: Sumukh M G - IIT Delhi

6. CRL-PwD: Chunchikala Sreecharan - IIT Madras

7. GEN-EWS-PwD: Gunda Joshmitha - IIT Madras

8. OBC-NCL-PwD: Parth Bawankule - IIT Bombay

9. SC-PwD: Hemant Godve - IIT Bombay

10. ST-PwD: Sangye Norphel Sherpa - IIT Guwahati

The counseling sessions, which are important for securing a seat in one of the IITs, will start soon. It is advised of candidates to regularly check the official website for updates.