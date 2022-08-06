e-Paper Get App

JEE Main result session 2: Here's the list of courses offered by IITs

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 04:09 PM IST
The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main, session two results will be released soon. The scorecard for JEE Main 2022 will be accessible for download on the official JEE Main result 2022 website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can access the scorecard by entering their application number and birthdate.

Here is the list of courses offered by IITs:

  • Bachelor of Technology (BTech) - 4 years

  • Bachelor of Science (BS) - 4 years

  • Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) - 5 years

  • Dual Degree Bachelor of Technology and Master of Technology (Dual Degree BTech-MTech) - 5 years

  • Dual Degree Bachelor of Science and Master of Science (Dual Degree BS-MS) - 5 years

  • Integrated Master of Technology (Integrated MTech) - 5 years

  • Integrated Master of Science (Integrated MSc) - 5 years

