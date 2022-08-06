JEE Main result session 2: Here's the list of courses offered by IITs

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main, session two results will be released soon. The scorecard for JEE Main 2022 will be accessible for download on the official JEE Main result 2022 website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can access the scorecard by entering their application number and birthdate.
Here is the list of courses offered by IITs:
Bachelor of Technology (BTech) - 4 years
Bachelor of Science (BS) - 4 years
Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) - 5 years
Dual Degree Bachelor of Technology and Master of Technology (Dual Degree BTech-MTech) - 5 years
Dual Degree Bachelor of Science and Master of Science (Dual Degree BS-MS) - 5 years
Integrated Master of Technology (Integrated MTech) - 5 years
Integrated Master of Science (Integrated MSc) - 5 years