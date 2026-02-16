JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key Released At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Result Next

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Answer Key 2026 today at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Official data shows that 13,00,368 applicants appeared out of 13,50,969 who registered. The session 1 result will be made available at jeemain.nta.nic.in by NTA following the publication of the final answer key.

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key: Questions dropped in final answer key

Nine questions in all have been removed by NTA from the final JEE answer keys that were made public today at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Regardless of whether they attempted the question or not, all candidates will receive a bonus of +4 for each dropped question according to the updated key. Please take note that only those questions that have been dropped from the candidates' shifts will qualify them for additional points.

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key: Steps to check the answer key

Candidates can get the JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key by following these steps as it becomes available:

Step 1: Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the homepage's Latest Updates section and find the "JEE Main Final Answer Key 2026" link.

Step 3: To log in, enter your application number, password, and captcha.

Step 4: After logging in, candidates will see the JEE Main 2026 Final Answer Key PDF on the screen.

Step 5: Store the PDF file on your PC for future use.

Direct link to check the answer key

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key: List of questions dropped

The following questions have been dropped from the final answer key of JEE Main 2026 for the exam held at India centre. Candidates who appeared in these shifts will be awarded bonus marks, irrespective of whether they attempted the dropped question.

January 22 – Shift 1

Subject: Physics

Dropped Question ID: 444792191

January 22 – Shift 2

Subject: Maths

Dropped Question ID: 860654995

Subject: Physics

Dropped Question IDs:

- 8606541010

- 8606541017

January 23 – Shift 1

Subject: Physics

Dropped Question ID: 8606541395

January 23 – Shift 2

Subject: Physics

Dropped Question IDs:

- 444792476

- 444792479

January 24 – Shift 2

Subject: Physics

Dropped Question ID: 444792647

January 28 – Shift 1

Subject: Maths

Dropped Question ID: 444792698

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key: What's next?

As soon as the final answer key is out, NTA will release the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 result. Among the scores used for JoSAA counselling and JEE Advanced 2026 eligibility are percentile marks, subject-wise performance, and All India Rank. Candidates are encouraged to frequently visit the official NTA website for updates on the results announcement and the link to get the final answer key.