JEE Main 2025: NTA To Close Registrations For Session 1 Next Week; Apply Soon

The registration period for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 is nearing its conclusion. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that candidates wishing to appear for the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam must complete their application by November 22, 2024, before 9:00 PM. Applicants must also submit their application fees by 11:50 PM on the same day.

Important Dates to Remember

- Application Submission: October 28, 2024, to November 22, 2024 (until 9:00 PM)

- City of Examination Announcement: First week of January 2025

- Admit Card Release Date: Three days prior to the exam date

- Exam Dates: January 22, 2025, to January 31, 2025

- Result Announcement: February 12, 2025

How to Register for JEE Main 2025

1. Visit the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. In the "Candidate Activity Section," click on the link to register for the exam.

3. Complete the registration form with your personal and educational details.

4. Log in to your account after registering.

5. Fill out the application form, ensuring all information is accurate.

6. Pay the required application fee through the available payment options.

7. After completing the form and payment, download, print, and save a copy of the application form for future reference.

Candidates are urged to ensure all details are correctly filled out to avoid delays or issues with their application. The JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam will be held between January 22 and 31, 2025.