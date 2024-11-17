 JEE Main 2025: NTA To Close Registrations For Session 1 Next Week; Apply Soon
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJEE Main 2025: NTA To Close Registrations For Session 1 Next Week; Apply Soon

JEE Main 2025: NTA To Close Registrations For Session 1 Next Week; Apply Soon

The JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam will be held between January 22 and 31, 2025

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

The registration period for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 is nearing its conclusion. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that candidates wishing to appear for the JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam must complete their application by November 22, 2024, before 9:00 PM. Applicants must also submit their application fees by 11:50 PM on the same day.

Read Also
JEE Main 2025 Registration Delays: Students Express Anxiety Over Slow Applications
article-image

Important Dates to Remember

- Application Submission: October 28, 2024, to November 22, 2024 (until 9:00 PM)

- City of Examination Announcement: First week of January 2025

FPJ Shorts
'Crazy Coincidence': Jasprit Bumrah And Tabraiz Shamsi Share Identical T20I Records, South Africa Spinner Shares Screenshot
'Crazy Coincidence': Jasprit Bumrah And Tabraiz Shamsi Share Identical T20I Records, South Africa Spinner Shares Screenshot
Bhandup West, Maharashtra Election 2024: Stronghold Of Shiv Sena, Both Factions Attempt To Win This Constituency
Bhandup West, Maharashtra Election 2024: Stronghold Of Shiv Sena, Both Factions Attempt To Win This Constituency
Mumbai: Hundreds Of Animal Lovers Hold Candle March Protesting Killing Of 14 Stray Dogs In Kandivali; VIDEO
Mumbai: Hundreds Of Animal Lovers Hold Candle March Protesting Killing Of 14 Stray Dogs In Kandivali; VIDEO
JEE Main 2025: NTA To Close Registrations For Session 1 Next Week; Apply Soon
JEE Main 2025: NTA To Close Registrations For Session 1 Next Week; Apply Soon

- Admit Card Release Date: Three days prior to the exam date

- Exam Dates: January 22, 2025, to January 31, 2025

- Result Announcement: February 12, 2025

Read Also
JEE Main 2025 Application Process Faces Slow Start For January Session; Just 5.10 Lakh Registrations...
article-image

How to Register for JEE Main 2025

1. Visit the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. In the "Candidate Activity Section," click on the link to register for the exam.

3. Complete the registration form with your personal and educational details.

4. Log in to your account after registering.

5. Fill out the application form, ensuring all information is accurate.

6. Pay the required application fee through the available payment options.

7. After completing the form and payment, download, print, and save a copy of the application form for future reference.

Candidates are urged to ensure all details are correctly filled out to avoid delays or issues with their application. The JEE Main 2025 Session 1 exam will be held between January 22 and 31, 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JEE Main 2025: NTA To Close Registrations For Session 1 Next Week; Apply Soon

JEE Main 2025: NTA To Close Registrations For Session 1 Next Week; Apply Soon

India Needs 2,500 Universities to Accommodate 50% Students, Says NITI Aayog CEO

India Needs 2,500 Universities to Accommodate 50% Students, Says NITI Aayog CEO

AILET 2025 Registration Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Details

AILET 2025 Registration Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Details

NEET UG 2024 Counselling: MCC Releases Schedule For Special Stray Vacancy Round

NEET UG 2024 Counselling: MCC Releases Schedule For Special Stray Vacancy Round

ICSI CSEET November 2024 Results to Be Declared on November 18

ICSI CSEET November 2024 Results to Be Declared on November 18