JEE Main 2025 Application Process Faces Slow Start For January Session; Just 5.10 Lakh Registrations So Far

Representational image

The application process for the January session of the country's biggest engineering entrance exam JEE Main is not picking up pace. Last year, over 1.22 million candidates applied for the first session, while only 510,000 have registered in the first 14 days this year. The application link will remain open on the JEE Main website until November 22.

New Requirements Cause Frustration Among Candidates

Candidates are expressing frustration over new requirements on social media for OBC and EWS applicants, who must now provide their certificate ID, date of issue, and the name of the issuing officer during the application process. This change is causing difficulties for candidates in these categories.

Traditionally, only OBC and EWS certificates issued after April 1 of the current year have been accepted for admissions to IITs and NITs. Consequently, for this session, only certificates issued after April 1, 2025, will be valid. Since it typically takes 15 to 20 days to obtain these certificates, candidates are urging the NTA to relax this requirement and conduct counseling as in previous years.

Lack of FAQ and Helpline Confusion

Additionally, the NTA has yet to release a FAQ for the application process, leading to further confusion among candidates. Despite attempts to reach the helpline, many students report that their questions remain unanswered.

NTA officials advise candidates to thoroughly review the information bulletin available on the website, as it contains answers to many common inquiries. They assure that any certificate-related issues will be addressed and that sufficient time has been allocated for candidates to resolve these matters.

Removal of Age Limit for JEE Main

In a notable policy change, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has removed the age limit for JEE Main. Candidates who completed their 12th or equivalent exams in 2023 or 2024 can apply, as can those sitting for their 12th exams in 2025.

However, individuals who passed 12th grade in 2022 or earlier will not be eligible to take JEE Main in 2025, and admission will still adhere to the age criteria set by individual institutes.

Surge in Aadhaar Center Visits

Furthermore, there has been a surge in candidates visiting Aadhaar centers due to new requirements that mandate the names on their Aadhaar cards match those on their 10th-grade certificates for JEE Main 2025 applications.

This has led to increased wait times for updates at Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) centers. Many candidates flocked to the UIDAI office on Monday, requesting that the processing time be expedited.