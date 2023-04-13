JEE Main 2023 Exam: April 13 shift 2 question paper analysis

The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 will take place on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023 at various cities across and outside the nation. | Representative Image

New Delhi: The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) April 13 exam for BE and BTech papers was held today in two slots.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) held the first slot from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

As per the careers360, Engineering aspirants who appeared in shift 2 on April 13 found the mathematics section to be moderate in difficulty level.

Students rated physics section as easy. As per the JEE Main 2023 question paper analysis, physics section has been easy in difficulty level compared to the other two sections.

Candidates who took the first shift of JEE Mains exam 2023 held on April 13 found the Physics section easiest.

The overall difficulty of JEE Main (Session 2) 11th April 2023 - Shift 1 was easy to moderate. Mathematics was the most difficult subject to attempt out of all three subjects.

Physics was rated as easy on the difficulty level. It consisted mostly of easy & moderate questions. Questions were evenly distributed among all units and most of the questions were NCERT based.

Chemistry was rated as easy to moderate on difficulty level. Almost equal weightage was given to Physical Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry and Organic Chemistry.

Mathematics was rated as moderate to difficult. Questions were asked from all chapters. Emphasis was on Algebra.

(with FIITJEE inputs)