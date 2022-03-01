JEE Main 2022: Only 2 attempts, confirms NTA

National Testing Agency (NTA) in a recent notification has confirmed JEE Main 2022 attempts. The JEE (Main) – 2022 will be conducted in 02 (two) sessions for admissions in the next academic session.

The official eligibility criteria for those who want to appear in the JEE Main 2022 Engineering Entrance Exam have been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam authority has released the eligibility details on the official examination website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

There is no age limit for applicants who wish to appear in JEE (Main) – 2022. Candidates who passed their class 12/equivalent exam in 2020, 2021, or are set to take it in 2022, regardless of their age, are eligible to take the JEE (Main) – 2022 exam. Candidates may, however, be required to meet the age criteria of the Institute(s) to which they want to apply.

A candidate is not required to attend both Sessions. If a candidate appears in more than one session, the best of his or her JEE (Main) – 2022 NTA Scores will be considered to compile the merit list/ranking.

The agency has also notified the benefits of having two attempts saying

This will give two opportunities to the candidates to improve their scores in the examination if they are not able to give their best in one attempt.

In the first attempt, the students will get a first-hand experience of taking an examination and will know their mistakes which they can improve while attempting for the second time.

This will reduce the chances of dropping a year and droppers would not have to waste an entire year.

If anyone missed the examination due to reasons beyond control (such as the Board examination), then he/she will not have to wait for one entire year.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 04:32 PM IST