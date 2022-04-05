JEE Main 2022 admit cards to be released by April 15

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 registrations are closing today, April 5, 2022, as per the extension given by National Testing Agency, NTA. The JEE Mains 2022 admit card is also expected to be out by April 15, 2022.

Once released, candidates can check and download the admit cards for the JEE Main exam 2022 from the official website of NTA-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per the schedule, NTA will conduct the JEE Mains 2022 session 1 on April 21, April 24, April 25, April 29, May 1 and May 4.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 12:42 PM IST