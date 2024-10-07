JBIMS Conducts TEDx On The Theme ‘The Roots of Wisdom’

TEDx JBIMS | Aiman Siddiqui

Mumbai: TEDx JBIMS took place on October 4, 2024 at Dr. D. K. Basu Memorial Auditorium, JBIMS. The independently organized event, licensed by TED, featured live speakers and TED Talks videos. The theme for the event was "The Roots of Wisdom: Unearthing the Eternal Quest." Participants engaged in discussions that explored various aspects of knowledge and understanding, highlighting the ongoing journey of learning and inquiry.

Theme of the event

"The TEDxJBIMS event beautifully embodied our theme of 'The Roots of Wisdom: Unearthing the Eternal Quest.' Our speakers dug deep into the knowledge and insights that have shaped their journeys, inspiring all of us to continue the pursuit of wisdom that drives progress. It was a powerful reminder that, just like the roots of a tree, the wisdom we seek today strengthens the foundation for future growth," said Sarath M, Licensee of TEDxJBIMS.

According to Sarath, TEDxJBIMS was designed to inspire reflection and foster discussions on the relentless pursuit of knowledge and wisdom that has shaped modern societies while challenging conventional perspectives. "The Roots of Wisdom symbolizes the insights continuously sought by visionaries across generations, forming the very foundation of our world—like the deep roots of a great tree that sustains and supports the growth of modern-day society,” he explained.

Speakers at the event

The event featured a lineup of seven speakers, including, Ambi Parameswaran, marketing- branding-advertising veteran and author, Sandeep Singh, independent director, researcher, author, and lecturer, Srinivasan Iyengar, Director of JBIMS, academician, author and strategic consultant, Jyoti Rai, entrepreneur, women empowerment advocate and startup mentor, KVS Manian, Managing Director & CEO of Federal Bank, IPS Krishna Prakash, IPS officer, Ironman and Ultraman title holder and Siddharth Roy Kapur, film producer and founder of Roy Kapur Films.

About TEDx

Launched in 2009, TEDx is a program of locally organized events that bring the community together to share a TED-like experience. Some of the best talks from TEDx events have gone on to be featured on TED.com and garnered millions of views from audiences across the globe.