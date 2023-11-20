 Jammu and Kashmir: Gyanodaya Express Flags Off from Katra with 700 Girl Students Onboard
J&K LG Manoj Sinha flags off Gyanodaya Express, a unique mobile education initiative for 700 girl students. The educational pilgrimage includes visits to the Indian Navy, ISRO, and Sabarmati Ashram for hands-on knowledge and insights.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 09:01 AM IST
J&K LG Manoj Sinha | X/OfficeOfLGJandK

Jammu and Kashmir Lietenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday flagged off Gyanodaya Express from Katra railway station with 700 girl students from universities of the Union Territory who will travel through different states for education purposes.

In a post on X, J-K LG Sinha said, “Flagged off Gyanodaya Express, College on Wheels, the first-of-its-kind mobile educational endeavour in Jammu Kashmir, aiming to empower approximately 700 girl students from Universities of the Union Territory.”

Terming it an educational pilgrimage for the students, LG Sinha said, “The journery endeavours to dissolve boundaries of classrooms, and streams and evolve education by providing immersive, collaborative, and project-based learning experiences.”

Gyanodaya Express also known as College on Wheels is inspired by the life of Mahatma Gandhi, who he undertook an epic tour of the country by train, interacted with people from all walks of life and awakened society with universal and eternal values of Satya and Ahimsa, Truth and Non-Violence.

The journey of students along with mentors to centres of excellence such as the Indian Navy, ISRO, and Sabarmati Ashram will provide them with new ideas, insight and hands-on knowledge for new research, an official statement said.

article-image
