Jamia Millia Islamia Considers Hostel Closure After Campus Vandalism Amid Student Union Election Protest | File

New Delhi: After Jamia Millia Islamia alleged widespread vandalism on campus, a university official said on Wednesday that it is considering closing its hostels within the next two days amid escalating tensions over students' demand to restore union elections, suspended since 2006.

The university held meetings to decide on the proposed closure, said the official, adding that the administration was considering the move as physical classes, libraries, and other campus activities had already been suspended and shifted online. The university shifted all classes to online mode on October 24. The online classes will continue till November 8, after which the university will review the situation, it said.

"Eighty per cent of the students in the protest who continue to support vandalism are hostellers," the official alleged. He said there was little practical reason to keep the hostels open when classes were held online, and teachers were not coming to campus.

"We are holding meetings and deciding what to do, but we might notify the closure of hostels within the next two days," the official told PTI.

The students' agitation and hunger strike demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) entered its 17th day on Wednesday.

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The university alleged widespread vandalism overnight on October 27, claiming protesting students and locals damaged gates and boundary walls, brought down gate number 4C, threw stones, and damaged surveillance cameras and the CCTV control room. In a statement to the media, the university said its proctorial team and teachers rushed to the campus after receiving reports of the incidents.

It also alleged that a group of masked protesters reached the boys' hostels in an attempt to mobilise additional support. The administration said the extent of the damage raised serious concerns about the safety of students, faculty members, and non-teaching staff.

Responding to social media allegations that students were being prevented from entering or leaving the campus, the university official said students could move in and out using their identity cards.

The official questioned the presence of masked protesters allegedly using heavy tools to break gates, suggesting they could be outsiders.

The university has cancelled cultural programmes planned for its 106th Foundation Day on Thursday, citing security concerns.

"It is indeed a sad day as we had several things lined up. Even last year, the Foundation Day was celebrated with much pride, but we have cancelled everything considering the security issues right now," the official said.

The university will only hoist the national flag and sing the national anthem and the Jamia Tarana, also known as Tarana-e-Jamia, the official added.

The protest continued despite the university's announcement on Monday that it would hold student union elections within 15 days of the union's constitution being approved. The administration also revoked suspension and show-cause notices issued to students during the agitation and ordered an enquiry into the conduct of security personnel.

However, the protesters have maintained that the administration must announce a definite date for the polls and set a timeline for approving the constitution. "Our first demand was that student union elections should be revived, and dates for polls be declared," Rehan Khan, one of the students on an indefinite hunger strike, said on Monday.

Four students have been on an indefinite hunger strike over the issue, the students' body said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)