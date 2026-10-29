Pralhad Joshi Condemns Violence At Jamia Millia Islamia, Warns Government Will Not Tolerate Hooliganism Amid Students' Union Poll Row | Video | X

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday condemned the violent actions at Jamia Millia Islamia, which is facing a standoff between the students and the university administration over the restoration of its students’ union, and said the government will not tolerate any “hooliganism” or “rowdy behaviour”.

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The protest demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU) entered its 17th day on Wednesday, with students refusing to call off the agitation despite the university's decision to hold elections within 15 days of the approval of the union's constitution.

The university on Wednesday shared visuals of broken windows and alleged that students had forcibly entered parts of the campus, damaging surveillance cameras and other university property.

The officials, however, did not provide any clarity on the action being taken in connection with the alleged damage.

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“What happened at Jamia Millia Islamia is very unfortunate, and I strongly condemn it. Student union elections have not been held there since 2006. The last time elections were held, there was a serious incident of violence, following which the process was suspended.

“A demand was raised for elections to be held, but some people were also involved in anti-university activities. Action was taken against those involved, but it was alleged that some innocent people were also targeted,” Joshi told reporters.

The minister said that taking the overall demands of students into consideration, a seven-member committee comprising senior deans and professors has been set up.

“The committee will examine the grievances raised by the students. We have assured them that their concerns will be looked into. However, the government will not tolerate hooliganism or rowdy behaviour by people who come wearing masks. A police complaint has already been filed, and I appeal to the Delhi Police to investigate the matter seriously,” Joshi said.

The protesting students have maintained that the administration must announce a definite date for the polls, which have not been held since 2006, and set a timeline for approving the union's constitution.

The agitation continued despite the university issuing an order on Monday stating that students' union elections would be held within 15 days of the approval of the union's constitution. The order also revoked the suspension and show-cause notices issued to students during the protest and provided for a committee to inquire into the conduct of security staff during the agitation.

However, the students said the decision fell short of their demands, questioning the absence of a deadline for approving the constitution of the union.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)