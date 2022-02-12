Jaishankar: India appreciates opening of Australian borders, especially for students

Melbourne: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday that India "greatly appreciated" Australia's decision to open its borders, which will benefit individuals who have been waiting to return, especially students, temporary visa holders, and separated families.

Australia will open its borders to all vaccinated tourists and business travellers from February 21 in a further relaxation of pandemic restrictions announced on February 7.



Australia imposed some of the world's toughest travel restrictions on its citizens and permanent residents in March 2020 to prevent them from bringing COVID-19 home.



"I welcome the opening of borders by the Government of Australia, which will help those who have been in India waiting to come back, especially students, temporary visa holders, separated families and this is something which is greatly appreciated," Jaishankar, who is visiting Australia on his first trip to the country as external affairs minister, said during the joint press conference with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne.

"I yesterday had an opportunity to meet some student representatives, their spirits were much higher after learning of this decision," he said.



In October, Australia announced the reopening of international travel and the easing of border restrictions. The country has approved the India-made Covishield vaccine for travelling into the country.



Jaishankar also met Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke on Friday and discussed issues like talent, mobility and globalisation.



Indian students in Australia are among the most prominent overseas students in the country, second only to Chinese students.

According to data from Australia's Department of Education, 2,500 Indian students commenced studies in Australia last year, representing an 83% decline from the same period in 2019. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Indian students contributed 6.6 billion Australian dollars to the Australian economy in 2019/20.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11:14 AM IST