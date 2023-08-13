Jadavpur University Student's Death: UGC's Anti-Ragging Cell To Conduct Field Investigation Next Week

Jadavpur University Ragging Death |

Kolkata: A team from the anti-ragging cell of the University Grant Commission (UGC) will come here next week to conduct a field investigation into the death of Swapnadip Kundu, a first year student of Jadavpur University (JU) who died under mysterious circumstances after falling from the balcony of a students' hostel on the University campus.

Three persons, including a former and two present students of the university, have so far been arrested in connection with the death of Swapnadip, a first-year Bengali honours student who reportedly became a victim of inhuman ragging on the campus of the prestigious university.

Sources in the know of things said that the UGC has received a number of complaints from different quarters of utter mismanagement in the students' hostels on the campus, where former students are reportedly the final word when it comes to accommodating the freshers. Questions are also being raised as to how the former students of the university could occupy hostel beds even years after passing out.

The UGC has also sought a preliminary report from the JU authorities on the mishap, which the latter is supposed to submit by Monday. After the receipt of the report, the UGC will send its anti-ragging cell members for carrying out an on-ground investigation into the matter. The UGC team is supposed to speak to the members of the hostel committees, the hostel mates of the deceased, and with the investigating officers. Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, who by virtue of his chair is also the Chancellor of all state universities, has decided to set up a state-level anti-ragging cell with representatives from all the universities.

