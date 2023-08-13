 Jadavpur University Student's Death: Team Of Child Rights Body Visits House Of Deceased
PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
10 Member Inquiry Committee Visits Jadavpur University Hostel | ANI (Representational Pic)

Kolkata: A team of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) on Sunday visited the house of Jadavpur University student Swapnadip Kundu who died after falling from a hostel balcony. The team led by Ananya Chatterjee, adviser to the WBCPCR, the team went to the house of Kundu at Bagula in Nadia district and met his family members. Chatterjee claimed that Kundu's death is a clear case of physical assault perpetrated on the student for which "we will recommend stringent punishment against those involved in the 'unpardonable' crime." "We spoke to the family members of the student. We were told that severe physical assault was inflicted on the student and cigarette burn marks were found all over his body", Chatterjee told reporters.

article-image

The WBCRCR adviser said, "This is an unpardonable and heinous crime. We will see to the end. Those who are behind this death are all adults". She also alleged that no CCTV cameras are installed on the campus and the university authorities cannot shrug off this responsibility for this act of omission.

Kundu, a first-year student of Bengali honours fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel building around 11.45 pm on Wednesday and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital at 3.40 am the next day. Two students of the varsity were arrested on Sunday morning for their alleged involvement in ragging Kundu, police said.Three persons have so far been held in the case, a senior officer said.

article-image

