JAC Jharkhand class 10th Results 2023 Out at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC Jharkhand Result 2023 class 10th Results Out |

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the JAC class 10th and 12th Science Result 2023 today.

Students who have appeared for JAC class 10th and 12th science stream can check their results at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com.

JAC Result 2023 10th Out: Link Activated

Candidates can check their class 10th results at jacresults.com/sec-all/

JAC 10th 12th Result 2023: Pass Percentage Of Class 10 And 12

Pass percentage of JAC class 10 is 95.38 per cent.

Over 8 lakh students are waiting for their Jharkhand board class 10 results and the Jharkhand board class 12 science results. Here students can check all the updates regarding the JAC 10 results and JAC 12 results.

Steps to check JAC Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: