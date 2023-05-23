JAC Jharkhand class 10th Results 2023 Out at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the JAC class 10th and 12th Science Result 2023 today.
Students who have appeared for JAC class 10th and 12th science stream can check their results at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com.
JAC Result 2023 10th Out: Link Activated
Candidates can check their class 10th results at jacresults.com/sec-all/
JAC 10th 12th Result 2023: Pass Percentage Of Class 10 And 12
Pass percentage of JAC class 10 is 95.38 per cent.
Over 8 lakh students are waiting for their Jharkhand board class 10 results and the Jharkhand board class 12 science results. Here students can check all the updates regarding the JAC 10 results and JAC 12 results.
Steps to check JAC Board 10th, 12th Result 2023:
Go to the official website at jacresults.com
Click on the link JAC 10th Board result 2023 or JAC 12th Board result 2023 on the homepage.
Candidates have to enter the credentials details such as roll number and date of birth in the JAC portal.
Click on the submit button.
The Jharkhand Board class 10th or 12th result will appear on the screen.
Download the JAC class 10th or 12th results and take a printout for future reference.