JAC Jharkhand class 12th Science Results 2023 declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in; 81% pass

Jharkhand Class 10, 12 results has been declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) at jacresults.com.
JAC 10th 12th Result 2023: 81% pass in 12th Science exam
Total candidates appeared for class 12th science exam: 73,833
Number of candidates passed: 60,134
Class 10 pass percentage stands at staggering 95.38%.
Class 12 Science stream Boys and girls pass percentage
Girls passing rate stands at 78.93 percent
Boys pass percentage at 82.87 percent
JAC 10th 12th Result 2023 Live: List of websites
hindustantimes.com
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
jacresults.com
Direct link to check Class 12 Science stream results
The JAC class 10th exams were conducted from March 14 to April 3 and the class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5, 2023 at various examination centres across the state.
Students who have appeared for JAC class 10th and 12th science stream can check their results at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com.
Around 8 lakh candidates have registered themselves for JAC Class 10, 12 board examination in the state.
Steps to check JAC Board 10th, 12th Result 2023:
Go to the official website at jacresults.com
Click on the link JAC 10th Board result 2023 or JAC 12th Board result 2023 on the homepage.
Candidates have to enter the credentials details such as roll number and date of birth in the JAC portal.
Click on the submit button.
The Jharkhand Board class 10th or 12th result will appear on the screen.
Download the JAC class 10th or 12th results and take a printout for future reference.