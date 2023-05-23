JAC Jharkhand class 12th Science Results 2023 declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in; 81% pass

JAC Jharkhand class 10th & 12th result 2023 out | ANI (Representational Pic)

Jharkhand Class 10, 12 results has been declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) at jacresults.com.

JAC 10th 12th Result 2023: 81% pass in 12th Science exam

Total candidates appeared for class 12th science exam: 73,833

Number of candidates passed: 60,134 Class 10 pass percentage stands at staggering 95.38%.

Class 12 Science stream Boys and girls pass percentage

Girls passing rate stands at 78.93 percent

Boys pass percentage at 82.87 percent

JAC 10th 12th Result 2023 Live: List of websites

hindustantimes.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jacresults.com

Direct link to check Class 12 Science stream results

The JAC class 10th exams were conducted from March 14 to April 3 and the class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5, 2023 at various examination centres across the state.

Students who have appeared for JAC class 10th and 12th science stream can check their results at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com.

Around 8 lakh candidates have registered themselves for JAC Class 10, 12 board examination in the state.

Steps to check JAC Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: