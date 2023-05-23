 JAC Jharkhand class 12th Science Results 2023 declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in; 81% pass
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJAC Jharkhand class 12th Science Results 2023 declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in; 81% pass

JAC Jharkhand class 12th Science Results 2023 declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in; 81% pass

Class 12 Science stream Boys and girls pass percentage. Girls passing rate stands at 78.93 percent and Boys pass percentage at 82.87 percent

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
JAC Jharkhand class 10th & 12th result 2023 out | ANI (Representational Pic)

Jharkhand Class 10, 12 results has been declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) at jacresults.com.

JAC 10th 12th Result 2023: 81% pass in 12th Science exam

  • Total candidates appeared for class 12th science exam: 73,833

  • Number of candidates passed: 60,134

    Class 10 pass percentage stands at staggering 95.38%.

Class 12 Science stream Boys and girls pass percentage 

  • Girls passing rate stands at 78.93 percent 

  • Boys pass percentage at 82.87 percent 

JAC 10th 12th Result 2023 Live: List of websites 

hindustantimes.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jacresults.com 

Direct link to check Class 12 Science stream results 

Read Also
JAC Jharkhand class 10th Results 2023 Out at jac.jharkhand.gov.in
article-image

The JAC class 10th exams were conducted from March 14 to April 3 and the class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5, 2023 at various examination centres across the state.

Students who have appeared for JAC class 10th and 12th science stream can check their results at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com.

Around 8 lakh candidates have registered themselves for JAC Class 10, 12 board examination in the state.

Steps to check JAC Board 10th, 12th Result 2023:

  • Go to the official website at jacresults.com

  • Click on the link JAC 10th Board result 2023 or JAC 12th Board result 2023 on the homepage.

  • Candidates have to enter the credentials details such as roll number and date of birth in the JAC portal.

  • Click on the submit button.

  • The Jharkhand Board class 10th or 12th result will appear on the screen.

  • Download the JAC class 10th or 12th results and take a printout for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MAH LLB 5 yrs CET Result 2023 OUT at mahacet.org

MAH LLB 5 yrs CET Result 2023 OUT at mahacet.org

JAC Jharkhand Result 2023: 81% pass in 12th science stream & 95% class 10th exam

JAC Jharkhand Result 2023: 81% pass in 12th science stream & 95% class 10th exam

Air Force officer's proud daughter, UPSC AIR 1 Ishita Kishore credits 'sense of service' for her...

Air Force officer's proud daughter, UPSC AIR 1 Ishita Kishore credits 'sense of service' for her...

JAC Jharkhand class 12th Science Results 2023 declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in; 81% pass

JAC Jharkhand class 12th Science Results 2023 declared at jac.jharkhand.gov.in; 81% pass

Bihar: 35 schoolchildren become unwell after eating Mid-day meal

Bihar: 35 schoolchildren become unwell after eating Mid-day meal