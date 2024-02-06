JAC Jharkhand Board Exam 2024 Commence Today: Important Timings And Guidelines

ANI (Representational Pic)

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to commence the Class 10 and 12 board examinations today. Aspirants can conveniently access and download their Jharkhand board Class 10 and 12 admit cards for 2024 by navigating to the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Exam Schedule and Timings:

The Vocational Subject Examination, according to the timetable, is slated for February 6, 2024.

Class 10 exams will draw to a close on February 26, culminating with the English paper. All examinations will transpire in a single shift, spanning from 9:45 am to 1 pm.

Simultaneously, Class 12 exams will conclude on February 26, initiating today with Vocational subjects across all streams. The examination hours for Class 12 are scheduled from 2 pm to 5:20 pm.

Admit Card and Entry Protocols:

Students are urged to utilize their login credentials, including registration number and date of birth, for the hassle-free download of the Jharkhand board Class 10, 12 admit card 2024.

The JAC hall ticket 2024 is an indispensable document, serving as a mandatory requirement for the examination day. Candidates failing to produce their admit cards will be denied entry to the examination hall.

Guidelines for JAC Class 10, 12 Exams 2024:

Students must arrive at the exam center at least 30 minutes before the reporting time specified on their admit card.

Ensure the presence of the admit card, ID card, and any other crucial documents required for the examination.

Each paper will span three hours, with an additional 15 minutes allotted for students to peruse the question paper before commencement.

The use of electronic devices, including phones, watches, calculators, etc., is strictly prohibited within the examination center.

Best of luck to all the participants!