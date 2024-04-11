Italy Introduces Digital Nomad Visa For Non-EU Remote Workers

File

Italy has opened its doors to digital nomads, offering them the chance to live and work remotely in the country with a newly introduced visa. According to Euro News reports, the Italian government defines a digital nomad as a citizen of a non-European Union states “who carries out a highly qualified work activity with the use of technological tools capable of allowing them to work remotely, both as a worker self-employed or as a collaborator or employee of a company, even if not resident in Italy.”

Effective Date:

The visa came into effect on April 4, allowing non-EU passport holders to stay and work long-term in Italy.

Who is eligible for the Digital Nomads visa:

Foreign nationals from non-EU countries are eligible to apply.

Applicants must be highly skilled remote workers, capable of using advanced technological tools.

A minimum annual salary of €28,000, along with a college degree or professional license, is required.

Demonstrated six months of relevant work experience is necessary.

Proof of lodging in Italy and healthcare coverage are also required.

Family members can apply, subject to approval from local authorities.

What is the application process for a Digital Nomads visa:

Interested individuals should apply for the visa at the Italian consulate in their country of residence.

Upon approval, applicants must apply for a residence permit within eight days of arriving in Italy.

Selection Process:

The final decision on family permits rests with Italy's police headquarters.

Read Also Influencing Dreams: A Social Media Influencer Helps Indian Students Pursue Their Italian Dreams

Italy's move to introduce this visa aligns with global efforts to attract high-income foreign workers. By offering opportunities to digital nomads, Italy aims to boost economic development and encourage skilled professionals to live and work in the country.