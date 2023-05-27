'Integrity issues,' what Australia High Commission said on Australian univs banning students from some Indian states

Representational Image | (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: In the backdrop of reports that two more universities from Australia banned students from certain Indian states after a spate of fraudulent applications, the Australian High Commission told The Free Press Journal that the Australian Government expects providers to act when there are issues with the integrity of student applications.

In light of the restrictions, a spokesperson from the Australian High Commission told the FPJ that, “Australian education providers manage their own recruitment and admissions policies, within the requirements of legislative frameworks for international education. Where there are integrity issues with applications, the Australian Government expects providers to take action.”

Federation University in Victoria and Western Sydney University in New South Wales have joined the list of Australian universities banning students from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Education is an important component of the India-Australia relationship as it has been strengthened by a diverse range of new partnerships, joint programmes, and campuses established during Member of Parliament Hon Jason Clare’s March visit to India with a delegation of higher education leaders.

The Free Press Journal had previously reported on May 25 that Indian students and agents have urged Australian universities to reverse the decision to suspend recruitment from North Indian regions, claiming that the action is discriminatory.

Students have spoken out against the prejudice, stating that admitting students from other parts of the country and not the banned regions constitutes discrimination. According to them, this move will only result in genuine students losing opportunities.

Last month, Australian universities, including Victoria University, Edith Cowan University, Torrens University, and Southern Cross University placed a similar ban on students from some states across India in response to a surge in bogus applications. According to the varsities, these students are seeking employment opportunities rather than for academic purposes.

“A small number of Australian universities have paused new applications from prospective students in some Indian states. Despite this, Australia continues to welcome a significant number of Indian students to study at our world-class education institutions, the second largest cohort of students from any country studying in Australia,” a spokesperson for the AHC remarked.