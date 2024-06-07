Insects Found In IIIT Hyderabad Hostel Food; Viral Post Sparks Public Outrage

Mumbai: A former undergraduate researcher at IIIT Hyderabad, Shashwat Goel, recently posted on 'X' about ongoing health issues at the engineering institution. The post has gained significant attention, shedding light on severe mismanagement and negligence persisting for over a year.
The viral post reveals a series of alarming incidents including mass typhoid breakouts, food poisoning, and a marked underreporting of health issues among students at IIIT Hyderabad.
Students have voiced concerns about unsanitary conditions in the college mess, alleging the presence of cockroaches, flies, and a lack of hygiene amenities that have been persistently overlooked for years. Despite numerous student complaints, their concerns have reportedly been ignored.
The post on Twitter has quickly gained traction with 92,000 views (at the time of publication), sparking significant concern among users. The images accompanying the post depict numerous flies swarming over food items, prompting outrage among netizens.
It has been reported that when students fall ill and inform the hostel and health authorities at IIIT Hyderabad, the blame is often placed on food orders from outside services like Swiggy and Zomato, despite students considering these options to be safer.
This is not the first health crisis at IIIT Hyderabad. According to pingiiit, an independent student-run media body, there was a widespread typhoid outbreak last year, affecting over 40 students due to contaminated water. Hostel authorities allegedly used intimidation tactics to discourage students from getting tested, making the situation worse.
Despite multiple incidents and complaints, the college administration has been accused of covering up issues, spreading false information, and making empty promises to address the problems, which have been exposed through internal channels.