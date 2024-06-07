Insects Found In IIIT Hyderabad Hostel Food; Viral Post Sparks Public Outrage

X

Mumbai: A former undergraduate researcher at IIIT Hyderabad, Shashwat Goel, recently posted on 'X' about ongoing health issues at the engineering institution. The post has gained significant attention, shedding light on severe mismanagement and negligence persisting for over a year.

The viral post reveals a series of alarming incidents including mass typhoid breakouts, food poisoning, and a marked underreporting of health issues among students at IIIT Hyderabad.

Students at @iiit_hyderabad, supposed to be one of the top engineering colleges in the country, are in an ongoing health crisis caused due to appalling mismanagement and negligence going on since well over a year. 🧵👇on mass typhoid breakouts, food poisoning, underreporting.. — Shashwat Goel (@ShashwatGoel7) June 6, 2024

Students have voiced concerns about unsanitary conditions in the college mess, alleging the presence of cockroaches, flies, and a lack of hygiene amenities that have been persistently overlooked for years. Despite numerous student complaints, their concerns have reportedly been ignored.

Students are forced to subscribe to the college 'mess' (apt word). Cockroaches in food, flies, lack of handwash etc. are just meant to be ignored, since years. The fact that there's less food than oil is somehow not even a major concern. Student complaints are ignored. pic.twitter.com/Jdi03yjHTV — Shashwat Goel (@ShashwatGoel7) June 6, 2024

The post on Twitter has quickly gained traction with 92,000 views (at the time of publication), sparking significant concern among users. The images accompanying the post depict numerous flies swarming over food items, prompting outrage among netizens.

South Mess circa 2023 pic.twitter.com/iTyeFGOivq — Food @ IIIT Hyderabad (@FoodIIITHyd) June 6, 2024

It has been reported that when students fall ill and inform the hostel and health authorities at IIIT Hyderabad, the blame is often placed on food orders from outside services like Swiggy and Zomato, despite students considering these options to be safer.

This is not the first health crisis at IIIT Hyderabad. According to pingiiit, an independent student-run media body, there was a widespread typhoid outbreak last year, affecting over 40 students due to contaminated water. Hostel authorities allegedly used intimidation tactics to discourage students from getting tested, making the situation worse.

This isn't the first time. As @pingiiit reported, last year there was a widespread Typhoid breakout with 40+ cases due to contaminated water. The boys hostel warden intimidated students from getting tested, actively spreading false information about symptoms, worsening things. pic.twitter.com/B06tffzWmA — Shashwat Goel (@ShashwatGoel7) June 6, 2024

Read Also Students At Savitribai Phule Pune University Raise Concerns Over Unhygienic Conditions And...

Despite multiple incidents and complaints, the college administration has been accused of covering up issues, spreading false information, and making empty promises to address the problems, which have been exposed through internal channels.