Indore: MP board exams for class 12th begins today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) examination for class 12 started on Thursday. More than 29 thousand students in Indore attempted the examinations.

Early in the morning, students were anxious and nervous as it was among the few offline exams conducted since COVID-19 outbreak. Students of private schools were found more nervous as they had not attempted any offline examinations in the last two years.

The School Education Department had finalised 146 centres in Indore for conducting board examinations of class 10th and class 12th.

MPBSE had decided not to change the dates for class 10th and class 12th board exams.

The question papers for board examination were dispatched from Malav Kanya Vidhyalaya on Tuesday.

The District Education Office dispatched question papers for the board examination.

According to the released MP Board 12th Time Table 2022, the exams will be conducted from February 17 to March 12, 2022.

Further, as shared by divisional officers, class 10th board exams will be conducted from February 18 to March 10, 2022.

The candidates were asked to reach the exam centres 30 minutes prior to the exam time. Following the protocol, students reached the centre on time and underwent necessary checks for attempting the board examination.

For the examination, 146 centers have been set up in Indore. These include more than 60 government and more than 80 private schools.

Students of Vinay Mandir, Indore | Pintu Namdev

Teachers to ensure good score

For the 10th and 12th exams, government school teachers were instructed to ensure that students score well. For a couple of years, teachers are also evaluated on students’ performance.

Following the covid-19 protocol, teachers were called to school, so that their necessary preparations could be completed. Further, teachers will provide extra classes if necessary.

More students to attempt class 10 board exam

In Indore district, more than 79 thousand students will take exams for class 10th. The number of students attempting class 10th board examinations is higher than that of class 12th.

The school education department has completed the preparation for the exam. In view of the situation of COVID-19, special care will be taken at the exam centres. Along with following the COVID-19 protocol, arrangements for masks and sanitizers will be made at the exam centres.

Advertisement

Students ready to take exam | Pintu Namdev

MPBSE Class 10th and class 12th board exam details

For class 10th board examinations, around 36,800 regular students have registered and 7 thousand private students i.e. around 43,000 students will attempt the exam.

Similarly for class 12th board examinations, 29,350 regular and 6,600 private students i.e. about 36,000 students

According to plans, 64 government and 82 private schools have become exam centres i.e. 146 exam centres have been prepared.

Exam time & board exams in covid-19 times

The exam will be held from 10 am to 1 am. Additional District Project Coordinator, Office of the District Education Officer, Narendra Jain said that from February 17, 12th and from February 18, the 10th board exam is going to start.

“This time the board has changed the timing of the exam, the exam will be from 10 am to 1 pm,” Jain said.

He added that the education department was prepared for conducting board exams following COVID-19 protocols.

“Examination centres have been prepared so that students sit according to social distancing norms,” Jain said.

ALSO READ Indore: Thief demonstrates expertise in car theft to Crime Branch

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:48 AM IST