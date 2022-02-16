Indore: Thief demonstrates expertise in car theft to Crime Branch

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Crime Branch has arrested a car thief who used to steal expensive vehicles in a matter of seconds. The police made him give a demo of how he broke the cars’ locks and cut bypassed security alarms and other advanced security features.

The police said that Shamsher Singh Rana, who was arrested, had stolen many cars. When the police interrogated the accused, he revealed many cases of car theft that he had carried out across the city.

After the arrest of the accused, the police wanted to know how he could steal the cars so easily. TI Dharmendra Singh Bhadauria of the Crime Branch asked the accused to give a live demo of a theft. Shamsher asked the police for some tools used for making keys. He made the car key by sitting on the ground inside the police station. With this key, he opened the locks of many cars parked in the police station in front of the police.

The police said the accused, Shamsher, told the Crime Branch the names of many such gangs which are involved in vehicle thefts in Madhya Pradesh. He has given the names of other inter-state gangs, too. These gangs are from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan.

He confessed that gangs from Uttar Pradesh were more active in stealing hatchbacks (small cars). Two of their members had earlier been caught by the Juni Indore police. The gang from Bihar steals mainly hi-tech cars and has also stolen several vehicles from Indore earlier.

Cops said that Rana also used to steal only luxury cars. He used to give Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 to his accomplices for stealing a car and hiding it.

