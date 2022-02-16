Indore: BEd colleges reluctant to share info on SC/ST dropouts, DAVV send second reminder

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BEd colleges affiliated to Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya are reluctant to provide information sought by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) on dropouts from SC/ST category to file a reply in the State Assembly.

DHE had sought information through universities, including Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

Colleges under DAVV are not keen to share the details on the dropout students. As per DAVV, merely 31 out of 60 colleges offering BEd courses have sent information sought by DHE.

DAVV has a second reminder to the colleges asking them to do the needful by February 17.

MLA Hina Lakhiram in the Assembly had asked a question pertaining to students from SC/ST category who took admission in BEd programme by paying Rs 5000 as admission fee through DHE but later dropped out.

The legislator had sought the number of such dropouts in sessions 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Citing the question, DHE had directed universities across the state to collect information from BEd colleges affiliated to them. Resultantly, DAVV had sought information from all 61 colleges under its wings. Initially, the last date to submit information was January 31. Merely 10 colleges out of 61 provided the information to the university.

The DAVV on January 31 extended the deadline till January 3 and directed colleges to meet the deadline positively.

Despite repeated reminders, about 25 colleges provided details sought by DHE till January 3.

It is to be noted that admission in BEd colleges are granted through centralised online counselling conducted by DHE.

Though the fees of BEd course range from Rs 35000 to 45000, DHE recovers Rs 5000 only at the time of allotment of seats which they transfer to the colleges later on.

The remaining fee amount is recovered by the colleges from the students.

