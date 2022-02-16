Indore: Over 20 students of city studying MBBS in Ukraine

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the escalating military tension between Russia and Ukraine, parents of many medical students studying in the medical colleges of Ukraine appealed to the government to ensure their safety. They met Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani and informed him about their wards studying at a medical university in Ukraine.

According to parents, about 20 students from Indore and thousands from the country are pursuing MBBS from Ternopil National Medical University, in Ukraine.

The anxiety of the parents increased after the Embassy of India in Kyiv issued an advisory for Indian nationals in Ukraine stating; “Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily. Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani assured them about the safety of the students and also talked to the Ministry of External Affairs.

“Parents were nervous following war-like buildup between Russia and Ukraine and expressed their anxiety for their children studying there. I have talked to the Ministry of External Affairs about the same and asked them to ensure the safety of students through the Embassy there,” Lalwani told Free Press.

Parents in tenterhooks

Faculty member of Devi Ahilya Arts and Commerce College Dr Akhilesh Rao was one of the parents who talked to the Member of Parliament and expressed his anxiety for his son studying MBBS from Ukraine.

“My son Pranav Rao is studying MBBS in Ternopil Medical University and along with him about 20 students from Indore, Betma, Sagar, and other places are also studying there. My son informed me over the phone that he is safe but we appealed to the government to ensure their safety amid escalating tension,” Dr Rao said.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:34 AM IST