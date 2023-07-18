Indian Students Union In UK Arrange Screening Of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Special UK Screening of Kartik Aaryan's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha |

The National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK will be hosting a special screening of the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha in Feltham at Cineworld Cinema Feltham, United Kingdom. To make the occasion special Kartik Aaryan himself is expected to grace the event and interact with fans over there. To attend the event registration is mandatory and admission will be on first come first serve basis.

As per the the box office collection, the movie has good reviews for its social message and performances, has made 5 crore net in the third weekend and a total of 68,50 crore (net).

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' continues to thrive at the box office.

The love story directed by Sameer Vidwans is set to become the fourth highest grosser of 2023, following 'Pathaan', 'The Kerala Story' and 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'.

The film is expected to release digitally in August 2023. There's a delay in the OTT release since it is still running in the theatres. Reportedly, the streaming rights of SatyaPrem Ki Katha have been sold for Rs 50 crore.