Indore: Kartik Aryan, Kiara Advani in the city to promote flick

The young actors took no time to gel with the teeny boppers of the city and immediately won their hearts

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Actors Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani kept their date with Indore in order to promote their forthcoming flick, Shahzada.

The young actors took no time to gel with the teeny boppers of the city and immediately won their hearts.

Aryan and Kiara interacted with the students and Aryan also mentioned about his love for Indore’s famous poha-jalebi. He also had a bite to woo his fans.

