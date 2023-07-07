India Post GDS Result 2023 OUT: Download State Wise PDF Here | Photo Credit: Pixabay

India Post has released the result for all regions has been released by the Post Office of India for the recruitment of 12000+ vacancies for GDS Online Engagement SpecialDrive (May)2023. Candidates can download India Post GDS Result from this page. The Merit list has been prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in the 10th exam aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. Passing all the subjects as per the respective approved board norms is mandatory.

The shortlisted whose number is on the list are required to appear for DV Round on or before July 17, 2023.

India Post GDS Result State-wise

The candidates can download GDS Result for all the states in the table given below.

India Post GDS RegionIndia Post Result GDS PDF Download

India Post AP Result PDFDownload Here

India Post Haryana Result PDFDownload Here

India Post Karnataka Result PDFDownload Here

India Post North East Result PDFDownload Here

India Post Rajasthan Result PDFDownload Here

India Post Maharashtra Result PDFDownload Here

India Post MP Result PDFDownload Here

India Post Telangana Result PDFDownload Here

India Post TN Result PDFDownload Here

India Post Uttarakhand Result PDFDownload Here

India Post Gujarat Result PDFDownload Here

India Post Assam Result PDFDownload Here

India Post Bihar Result PDFDownload Here

India Post Chhattisgarh Result PDFDownload Here

India Post Gujarat Result PDFDownload Here

India Post HP Result PDFDownload Here

India Post JK Result PDFDownload Here

India Post Jharkhand Result PDFDownload Here

India Post Odisha Result PDFDownload Here

India Post Punjab Result PDFDownload Here

India Post UP Result PDFDownload Here

India Post Uttarakhand Result PDFDownload Here

India Post WB Result PDFDownload Here

What after India Post GDS Result 2023?

These shortlisted candidates should get their documents verified through the Divisional Head mentioned against their names on or before the last date. The shortlisted candidates should report for verification along with originals and two sets of self-attested photocopies of all the relevant documents. They are required to carry the following documents for DV.

10th/SSC/SSLC Original Marks Memo of the candidates Caste or Community Certificate (For candidates from reserved category) 60 days Computer knowledge Trained Certificate From a recognized institute Physically Handicapped Certificate (If Applicable)

How to Download ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post i.e. indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 2: Now, go to the ‘Shortlisted Candidates’ Tab then click on the region for which you have applied

Step 3: Download India Post GDS Result PDF

Step 4: Check Division, Registration Number, Name, Gender,r Community, Documents Verification Details of Shortlisted Candidates