'India is the world’s growth engine,' says PM Modi at Anna University's convocation ceremony

Today in Chennai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 42nd convocation of Anna University. PM Modi presented certificates and gold medals to 69 gold medalists during the programme. R N Ravi, the governor of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin, the union minister L Murugan, and others attended the event.

While remembering the time when Swami Vivekanand spoke to the Madras Times about his future plans for India, he quoted him saying," my faith is in the younger generation, the older generation. Out of them will come my workers. They will work out the whole problem like Lions."

PM Modi further emphasised that the whole world is looking at India's youth with hopes. "You are the growth engine of the country and India is the world's growth engine. It's a great honour and it's also a great responsibility which I am sure you will excel in," said the PM while addressing the students presents.

“Congratulations to all those who are graduating today in Anna University’s 42nd convocation. You would have already built a future for yourselves in your minds. Therefore, today is not only a day of achievements but also of aspirations," said PM Modi, who called the students the leaders of tomorrow and noted the sacrifices parents, support of teachers and non-teaching staff of the University.

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's connection with the University was also mentioned by the PM. "“May his thoughts and values always inspire you”, said the PM.

The COVID-19 epidemic, according to PM Modi, was an unparalleled occurrence. It was a once-in-a-century situation for which there was no manual. It examined each nation. Adversities, he said, show us for who we really are. India was able to face the unknown with confidence because of its scientists, medical professionals, and everyday citizens. He claimed that as a result, every industry in India is humming with fresh energy. India is viewed as being at the forefront in all areas, including business, investment, innovation, and global trade.

