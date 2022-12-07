e-Paper Get App
India exploring options to minimise impact on its students' education: Amb Kamboj

Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said the conflict in Ukraine is severely impacting the 7.5 million children across the country.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj | ANI
United Nations: India, which facilitated the safe return of its 22,500 nationals, most of them students, from Ukraine amid the conflict, is exploring options to minimise the impact on its students' education, the country’s envoy here told a UN Security Council briefing.

Indian students can benefit from Ireland’s stay-back visa: Irish Consul General Anita Kelly
Speaking at the briefing titled ‘Ukraine: Protection of civilians and the situation of children’ on Tuesday, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said the conflict in Ukraine is severely impacting the 7.5 million children across the country.

Kamboj, the President of the Security Council for the month of December, said in her remarks that the international community must not forget that the situation in Ukraine has also affected foreign students, including those from India.

