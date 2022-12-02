IITB starts first phase of placement season | File Photo

Mumbai: Students at IIT Bombay have jumped head first into slumping market as they started with the phase 1 of their final year placements on Thursday, December 1. Top-notch companies from sectors like consulting, private equity, product management, data science analytics, etc. graced the day 1 placement to hire students in the last leg of their graduation.

Companies continued to boast their hefty placement packages in the face of recession, selections are where they went stringent. "This time the companies allowed a very limited number of students to sit for their interviews. The usuals like Google and Microsoft were around, the package amount they offered didn't change much, the number of people they hired did," said a last year BTech student.