IIT Roorkee Wins Most Innovative Institute Awards At CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2023 | IIT Roorkee

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) was recognized with the Grand Jury Award for its outstanding innovative research contributions and was also presented with the Most Innovative Institute award for 2023 at the 10th edition of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Industrial Innovation Awards.

The institute in an official statement said, "This prestigious dual honour underscores the institution's exceptional commitment to pioneering research and innovation, marking the fourth consecutive year of distinguished recognition and showcasing its unwavering dedication to transformative research and societal impact."

The premier institute has made two significant advancements, firstly they have created a unique coating for paper cups, making them easily recyclable and addressing the problem of plastic waste. Second they have introduced a water-based ink for printing.

The institute said that both advancements have contributed to the progress in striving for a greener planet.

The group showed unwavering commitment to addressing global challenges and backing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) through innovative ideas.

Read Also IIT Roorkee Develops Membrane To Separate Fat Globules From Milk

IIT Roorkee director commends research scholars' efforts

IIT Roorkee director Kamal Kishore Pant on this occasion said, " We are honored by this recognition, which reflects the unwavering commitment of IIT Roorkee to excel in innovation and research. This award is a tribute to the hard work done by all our faculty members, research scholars and staff in fostering an innovative and creative culture." "We're excited to inspire the next generation and remain dedicated to sustain this caliber of achievement in academics, research, and innovation, aligning with Vision 2047", added Pant.