IIT Mandi, NSDC to strengthen Indian youth's potential in data science, big data

Mandi: On Monday, The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to introduce digital courses in emerging technologies such as data science and big data analytics, among youth to expand the reach of quality learning and skilling, along with immersive hands-on learning opportunities.

Nodal agency under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), NSDC along with IIT Mandi will design and conceptualise the programme in line with the training requirements of students and the market.

The agency will also help set up Centres of Excellence (CoE) to help develop an entrepreneurial spirit and culture among Indian youth towards realising the larger vision of Atmanirbhar India, as well as contribute to capacity-building of teachers, trainers, and grassroot leaders.

New models of training methodology will be jointly created to make cutting-edge learning opportunities more accessible, leading to enhanced employability. NSDC will oversee the on-ground implementation of the overall training programme and mobilise the candidates who are keen to avail the training courses offered by IIT Mandi.

"I am happy to share that IIT Mandi has embarked on a long-term journey, in collaboration with NSDC, to impart high-end skills to underprivileged youth and working professionals, among others," said Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, in a statement.

"As we surge to a future of technology-powered growth, we have an immense opportunity to build a high-quality skilled workforce for the rest of the world. The Covid-19 pandemic has also accelerated the need to develop new-age skills while strengthening mechanisms for traditional job roles," added Ved Mani Tiwari, Chief Operating Officer and Officiating CEO, NSDC.

IIT Mandi will facilitate the design and delivery of digital learning modules for the targeted candidate profiles. The institute will be involved in quality implementation of live classes. through a robust framework.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 02:17 PM IST