IIT Madras, SWAYAM Plus To Launch Skill-Based Training Program For Engineering & Science Students

IIT Madras | File Photo

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation is partnering with SWAYAM Plus to launch a new initiative to train engineering and science students with an electronics background with industry-ready technical skills. The training course runs from October 7, 2024, until October 18, 2024. The application deadline is October 3, 2024. This training course will be practical and conducted in a classroom.

The entire program will be taught through hands-on experience, and the discounted cost is INR 15,000 + GST. The baseline cost of accommodation at the IIT Madras campus, which covers food and lodging, is INR 650/-per day for each student. Accommodation requests must be submitted by October 3, 2024, at the latest.

The course will include PCB Assembly, Solder paste basics, stencil basics, solder paste printing, PCBA pick and place system, understanding of SMT reflow soldering, PCBA inspection systems, Overview of power electronic components, DC to DC power converters, AC to DC power converters, DC to AC inverters, PWM basics, Embedded system design with STM 32 microcontroller, Configuring GPIO ports, PWM generation, ADC and DAC interface, LCD display interface, servo and stepper motor interface using STM 32.

In-take Eligibility Criteria: Engineering / Diploma / Science Students & Graduates with Electronics Background.

Placement Oppotunities

For those students who succeed in the program, placement aid will be offered. Students who are ready for industry-ready skills will be chosen by Pravartak for the training program. The training course will be held on the campus of IIT Madras. CEC IIT Madras will help final-year students get employment and connect them with top electronics manufacturing companies.

Those interested can register through the following link – (https://iitmpravartak.org.in/advanced_electronic_mfg)

Highlighting the importance of this initiative, Prof. R. Sarathi, Dean (Planning), IIT Madras, said, “We are committed to impart skilling for upcoming graduates to enable them for jobs. This initiative is to provide a comprehensive training experience that prepares participants to deliver exceptional skill in the semiconductor industry. This program is designed to equip with the necessary skills, knowledge, and tools to handle a wide range of technical and customer service issues efficiently and effectively.”

Highlights of the Program:

created in partnership with top industry professionals to provide practical instruction in the newest technologies and manufacturing techniques for electronics



Students who complete this course will have the knowledge and abilities needed to fill the increasing need in the Electronics Manufacturing Service (EMS) sector for skilled workers.



PCB assembly and all soldering procedures are covered in this course. knowledge of PCBA inspection systems, Power Electronics, SMT reflow soldering, PWM fundamentals, STM 32 microcontroller embedded system design, GPIO port configuration, LCD display interface, and STM 32 servo and stepper motor interface.

About SWAYAM Plus

SWAYAM Plus is a joint initiative by the Ministry of Education, Government of India and IIT Madras, launched in line with National Education Policy’s (NEP 2020) focus on promoting and encouraging employability-focused, skilling courses. It aims to build employable skills among graduates across sectors critical to India’s growth. The aim is also to align industry skills with academic courses, thereby bridging the gap.