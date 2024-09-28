IIT Kanpur Launches India’s First Detonation Tube; ISRO & DRDO Fund Project To Advance Aerospace

Kanpur: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) has unveiled a Detonation Tube Research Facility (DTRF) in the Combustion and Propulsion Laboratory of the institute. This facility is the first of its kind in India and one of the few in the world, and it was funded by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the DRDO, and the Aeronautics Research and Development Board.

One of the most potent natural events are detonations, which release massive amounts of energy virtually instantly and spread faster than the speed of sound. Typical detonation velocities range from ~2000 to ~3000 m/s, and they are very challenging to produce and control, particularly in lab settings.

The Detonation Tube Research Facility (DTRF) will advance aerospace applications and support studies on flame acceleration, deflagration-to-detonation transition, and safety in industries handling flammable materials.

What Is A Detonation?

A detonation tube, also known as a detonation chamber or detonation pipe, is a device used to propagate a detonation wave in a controlled manner. It's typically a cylindrical tube made of a robust material, such as steel or aluminum, designed to withstand high pressures and temperatures.

Insights From The Creators

The facility, created in a record two years by Prof. Ajay Vikram Singh and his research team from the Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT Kanpur, successfully demonstrated the propagation of a detonation wave in a laboratory setting for the first time in India. The DTRF is conducting research that will improve safety protocols in the oil, gas, and pharmaceutical industries; forecast the course of wildfires; prevent mining, industrial, and residential accidents; and even deepen our understanding of supernovas.

Prof. Ajay Vikram Singh, Associate Professor, Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT Kanpur, explained, “The Detonation Tube Research Facility will explore the physics behind detonations and explosions to advance knowledge in the field of combustion and propulsion. We are studying flame acceleration mechanisms in confined spaces, critical for preventing severe explosions in processing units and storage facilities. The knowledge will help to stop accidental detonations and enhance safety in various end-use cases. We are also carrying out research on high-speed detonation-based engines with the aim of controlling these phenomena for more efficient energy conversion.”

Research Details

Research on detonation-based engines may also result in the creation of potent machines that run on the theory of numerous explosions, which could eventually replace the engines now used in rockets and airplanes to enable more effective travel. Rotating Detonation Engines (RDEs) are a major area of interest; these engines are perfect for military aircraft and space exploration since they have fewer moving parts, a higher energy density, and up to 25% better fuel efficiency.

Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, highlighted the significance of the facility, “I believe the Detonation Tube Research Facility will elevate India’s status in the global aerospace community. It positions IIT Kanpur at the forefront of propulsion research, providing the nation with tools to innovate in critical sectors, placing India among a select group of nations capable of exploring advanced detonation technologies. I would like to congratulate Prof. Ajay Vikram Singh and his team for their remarkable achievement in establishing this pioneering facility.”