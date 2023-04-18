IIT Kanpur admission 2023 begins for e-Masters courses; GATE score not required

IIT Kanpur | IANS

Kanpur: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur has commenced admissions for the eMasters courses.

The application form for the new academic season that will begin in July 2023 is released on the official website of IIT Kanpur at emasters.iitk.ac.in .

Interested candidates can apply till May 12 for the IIT Kanpur admissions.

IIT Kanpur is offering eMasters degree programs in Economics and Finance in Business; Economics, Finance & Data Analysis; Economics, Finance, and Public Policy; Quantitative Finance and Risk Management; Financial Technology and Management, Data Science and Business Analytics, Communication Systems, and Sustainable Construction Practices and Project Management.

These courses do not require a GATE score and candidates will have the flexibility to pursue them between 1 to 3 years.

The 60-credit, 12-module industry-focused real-world curricula are taught by world-class faculty and researchers from IIT Kanpur. These also offer a credits transfer facility where a waiver of up to 60 credits can be transferred for higher education (MTech/PhD) at IIT Kanpur.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, says, "The rapid growth of India's economy and the increasing demand for skilled professionals in various industries has created a talent gap that needs to be addressed. IIT Kanpur's eMasters degree programs have witnessed terrific participation from working professionals looking to upskill themselves. The first batches of the programs."