IIT JAM 2024 Response Sheet Out At joaps.iitm.ac.in

IIT JAM 2024 | Representational Image

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has recently released the response sheet for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2024) on the JOAPS Portal. Candidates who participated in the examination held on February 11 can now access their response sheets. To download the response sheet, candidates should visit the official website at jam.iitm.ac.in. Here's how you can download yours:

The response sheet for the IIT JAM 2024 examination, conducted on February 11, is now accessible.

How to Download:

On the homepage, locate and click on the link that says, “Candidates can access their JAM 2024 Examination responses on the JOAPS portal.”

You will be redirected to a new page.

Proceed to download your IIT JAM 2024 response sheet from the displayed page.

Ensure to take a printout for future reference.

Important Information:

The JAM 2024 Examination covered seven papers: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

As per the information brochure, the result for IIT JAM 2024 is scheduled to be released on March 22.

The JAM Score plays a important role in securing admission to various postgraduate programs, including M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech.), MS (Research), and M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree, offered by premier institutes across the country. Stay updated with the latest developments by regularly checking the official website.