 IIT JAM 2023 scorecards releasing today; check how to download
Eligible candidates can check and download their scorecards from the official website jam.iitg.ac.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 01:21 PM IST
Eligible candidates can apply online for admission from April 11 to 25, 2023 | Representative image

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) will release the scorecard for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2023) today, April 3. Applicants can check and download their scorecards from the official website jam.iitg.ac.in.

After the release, eligible candidates can apply online for admission from April 11 to 25, 2023. A total of 68,274 applicants registered for JAM this year, and 54,714 of them took the test.

IIT JAM 2023 Result: How to download

Visit the official site of IIT JAM at jam.iitg.ac.in.

Click on IIT JAM 2023 scorecrad link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in seven different subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH). JAM 2023 scores are likely to be used by around 30 CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET for over 2300 seats.

article-image

